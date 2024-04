Voici la tendance chaussure la plus clivante du moment, mi-ballerine, mi-sneaker

Hands up if you have also been obsessed with the chunky/sneaker ballet shoe trend recently 🤚 I have searched far and wide to find brands that have these kinda shoes but are a bit more affordable than the Simone Rocha ones and these are my Top 3: 1. Akiko Aoki: ‘Giselle’ 2. Foundry Mews: ‘Posie Lace Up’ 3. Lazy Oaf: ‘Happy Sad Lace Up Ballet Sneaker’ They all sell out really fast but I have seen at least Akiko Aoki and Foundry Mews restock them so I recommend keeping an eye on their pages! #balletflats #laceupballetflats #simonerocha #akikoaoki #foundrymews #lazyoaf #fashiontrend2023 #shoetrend #cuteshoes #fashiontips #hotgirlsdontgatekeep