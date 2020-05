Découvre les Slip Shine, la dernière nouveauté Fenty Beauty pour les lèvres

View this post on Instagram

It ain't nothin but a 'Tang Thang'✨Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist, @priscillaono, slips on our NEW #SLIPSHINE Sheer Shiny Lipstick in 'Tang Thang', a sheer red orange 🍊that glides on smooth and leaves your lips lookin' as good as they feel! All 10 shades available on June 5th at fentybeauty.com, @bootsuk, @sephora, and @harveynichols (check local retailers for availability)