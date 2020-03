5 comptes de dessins érotiques à suivre pour se chauffer pendant le confinement

View this post on Instagram

🇬🇧 In french, "épidermique" means epidermic, but in a figurative sense can also mean instinctive, spontaneous. So the caption means "instinctive relationship" but I put the "r" in parentheses so it can also be read as "epidemic relationship". Anyway, take care of you anywhere you live, and don't forget to have fun and love during these troubled times! ❤️🇫🇷Prenez soin de vous, et n'oubliez pas de vous amuser et de vous aimer en ces temps troublés ! ❤️