Cette expo célébrera les trop rares créatrices de mode qui habillent les femmes

There’s no fashion fix too hard for Anita Briey 🪡✨ Take a peek behind the scenes in The Costume Institute conservation lab as Anita illuminates her process to prepare this glittering garment for display in ALineOfBeauty. Anita came to New York this spring, bringing with her 42 years of fashion experience. She noticed that the candlestick motif embroidery on this Karl Lagerfeld dress was causing the silk crepe fabric to pucker. She worked carefully to undo the stiches that were too close together, press the base fabric, then re-stitch the embroidered panel back on the dress. She also added weights at the bottom of the embroidery on the interior of the dress, helping the fabric fall gracefully. FINAL WEEKEND—Admire this dress and Anita’s work in person before the exhibition closes this Sunday, July 16. Tap the link in bio to plan your visit. Dress, #KarlLagerfeld (French, born Germany 1938–2019), KARL LAGERFELD (French, founded 1984), fall/winter 1985–86, edition 2023; Courtesy KARL LAGERFELD. #CostumeInstitute