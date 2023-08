Canicule : avec cette poudre star des réseaux sociaux, l’excès de sébum ne sera qu’un lointain souvenir

so i finally tried it and yes, it is super brown girl friendly and as good as the huda one surprisingly, it blurs and sets really nicely and doesn’t crease on me🤷‍♀️ so it will become my daily ride or die☺️ #sephorahaul #viralmakeup #hudabeauty #sephoracollection #hudabeautydupe #settingpowder #browngirlfriendly #browngirlfriendlymakeup #bestsettingpowder