Ce contour des yeux va réveiller votre regard, même si vous accumulez de la fatigue

Ad✨👁️ Thanks @Summer Fridays for partnering with us to tell our beauty queens all about the new Jet Lag Overnight Eye Serum! If you know me, you know I LOVE my Jet Lag Mask by Summer Fridays, so when I heard that they were franchising it you could imagine my excitement. 😂 Packed with super-hydrating ingredients, this eye serum is a game-changer for tired eyes, offering nourishment and rejuvenation wherever your travels take you. Plus, it’s firming and smoothing properties target those pesky fine lines. You can bet she’s becoming a staple in my travel bag from now on. Huge thanks to Summer Fridays for keeping my in-air skincare game strong! Available @sephora ✈️ #summerfridays #jetlagmask #skincare