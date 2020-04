Je suis fine, j’ai les fesses pleines de cellulite et j’apprends tout juste à l’accepter

View this post on Instagram

Hey. Hey you. You've got a nice bum. Maybe you don't think so. Maybe part of you thinks it's too small or too big or too saggy or too flat or too much, well, just too much 'imperfection'. But girl. Trust me. You've got a nice bum. Trends like to try to tell us what's right, what's wrong. Lately it's the tushy. The peach. But rewind 20 years, and the junkintrunk was out. Athletic supermodels were in. Pop back 10 more years, and it was all thin, waifish, bone chic. This game can keep going: In the 50s, we wanted curves. The 60s, Twiggy. The roaring 20s, boyish and slight to dance and flap the night away. So let me say this again: You, girly, you've got a great badunkadonk. Whether it's wobbly or strong or tiny or huge, and whether you call it a hintern or bunda or bootie, it's fantastic. Because it belongs to you. And you? You're pretty darn special indeed. x