NARS va faire briller le mois de février avec sa collection Afterglow

View this post on Instagram

#REVEALED 🚨 Available Now! #Sephora App early access 🖤✨ NEW! By #Nars : 1.After Glow Eye Palette $59 – Limited Edition 12 shades, matte, shimmer, satin 2. Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm $28 Dolce Vita Wicked Ways Fast Lane Torrid Turbo . There are more items, like a face palette #ComingSoon . What did u get? ✨💗 XO #Trendmood . . #motd #makeupoftheday #mua #ilovemakeup #makeup #makeupaddict #makeuplover #makeupblogger #makeuponpoint #onpoint #makeuplook #makeuplove #makeuptalk.