Pourquoi le reboot de Hartley, cœurs à vif est si important

My reaction to @chloeshayden portrayal as Quinni in Heartbreak High… Thank you @netflix for giving as Autistics an accurate and authentic portrayal of what it is like actually BEING autistic but without the whole character just being a walking autism diagnosis. This scene punched me fully in the gut. That feeling of anxiety building as you realise the mask is slipping and you're being "found out" and then you feel like you HAVE to disclose…for it to be slammed back in your face. It honestly makes my heart race to watch this. @chloeshayden being an actually autistic actress is so amazing, I have no idea why it's taken so many years to get here but long May it continue!!! And that okay moment…*chefs kiss* crem de La CREM.