Boucler ses cheveux sans chaleur à l’aide d’un collant, c’est possible

View this post on Instagram

been doing this to my hair the past couple nights and I love the way it turns out! You just need an old pair of tights or stockings and damp hair 💁🏻‍♀️ I love this technique because it creates more of a loose curl in the hair as opposed to a crimped effect like regular braids ✨ #justinemarjanhair #hairtutorial #heatfreewaves #noheatcurls