4 postures faciles pour s’étirer le dos en confinement

Day 2 Child’s Pose: a pose of surrender. . . In this pose, my knees are widened allowing my hips to open and hip flexors to stretch. My feet are touching. I’m hinged at my hips allowing for my front body to rest between my knees and thighs letting gravity pull me to the floor as much as my body will allow. My arms are stretched overhead and my shoulder blades are drawing up toward my ears. My forehead is resting on the floor. My spine is lengthened. I am stretching. I am relaxed. . I love this pose because it is a pose of surrender. 🙌🏼 I am laying my burdens, problems, insecurities, self doubts and fears down at my Fathers’s feet. 👣✝️ . . #yogateachertraining #yogateacherjourney #yogateacher #yogaplacegr #grandrapidsyoga #surrender #childspose #poppinfoxfitness #peace