Lil Nas X explique comment son style est devenu une grande part de son identité

@lilnasx IS HAPPINESS 💓Thank you for bringing me as your date🤴🏿👸🏾So much fun at @cfda @vogue dinner. @christopherjohnrogers congrats on your win friend 🌟so proud! @jrivera218 thank you for dressing/styling me in CJR 🌟and @inherbeautyny for making me look this beautiful 💝 So grateful