Rage Rituals- my honor to facilitate. Staying silent in the face of injustice has become the norm because, at one time, the alternative was death. So many of us have never touched the fires of this emotion. Suppression of our truth is a major factor of the witch wound that lives in our very DNA. But we can rewrite our stories. Which is exactly my intention every time I lead this ritual at my retreats. Rage has been villainized to keep us from banding together, as its sacred spark has ignited much positive change to reclaiming our civil rights & liberties. Of course raging AT someone isn’t usually very helpful, but even the fiery feeling can be so unfamiliar we experience it as Sadness. Which is deemed a more acceptable emotion, so often, we might cry when what we really want to do is scream. There is a deeper intimacy with ourselves we experience when we feel permission to express ALL of who we are in a safe space. That’s what I’m here to hold and create, and what an honor it is. Though rage and ritual don’t often go together, when they do, the transformation witnessed and experienced is otherworldly. Come access the magikal healing of this energy for yourself held in conscious community and sacred sisterhood with me in Scotland October 9-14th 2023. Let’s get this revelatory revolution underway shall we?!