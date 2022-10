Disney révèle sa première héroïne grosse dans le film d’animation Reflect

#duet with @sarahineorzea As a Plus Size Disney lover seeing this short made me cry because I’m finally seeing my body type represented on screen in Disney film. I took ballet when I was little and remember feeling so out of place when no one was my size. We need more inclusivity like this and one day I hope we can have a plus size disney princess so all the little fat girls can see that we dont need to be thin to be beautiful, loved and celebrated 🫶🫶 #plussizedisney #disneyplussizeprincesses #disneyplussize