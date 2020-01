View this post on Instagram

Family portrait from an old era. We believe in the african vintage, full of memories. wä dé will never carry products in mass. We are very carefull with who we work with and how the products are made. What’s more important for me, is to give back the joy that I had when I found the object. I will also continue to support as much as I can small businesses like mine. I’ve put my heart in wä dé, maybe too much but I will never change that.