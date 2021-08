Un sac à main en forme de boîte de pâtes ? Vous n’en rêviez pas, cet artiste l’a fait

Feeling thirsty?🥛 This bag in the shape of a milk carton featured in Chanel’s supermarket-inspired 2014 collection. It reads 'lait de coco', French for 'coconut milk' and a play on Gabrielle Chanel’s nickname, Coco!

