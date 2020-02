Jazzelle (Ugly World Wide) de passage en France pour un Street Style !

View this post on Instagram

Post- Intl Woolmark Prize 2020 vibez wearing @angelchenstudio ! was amazing to see so many amazing designers use wool in such a variety of ways, never knew it was such a versatile fiber! extra special Congratulations to @richardmalone and @bode on your awards and big love to all the other amazing participating designers 💚💚💚 @thewoolmarkcompany #woolmarkprize