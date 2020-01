Comprendre la « cancel culture », cette violence au nom d’un monde « meilleur »

View this post on Instagram

Fear. Of our own bodies. Not something that is just a trans thing. All humans have had some fear relating to their bodies. My fear around mine was so debilitating that it would stop me from participating in life. I felt embarrassed of my female body. Dysphoric. Fearful. Hateful. It was not until I fully embraced my vagina as a man did I let go of my fear. What was my fear? It was you. You were my fear of not getting validation. For not being man enough. The world puts so much emphasis on genitals. It is how we are brought into this world. Our identity is formed around our genitals. It took a lot of self love for me to finally let go of my fear of you. The universe taught me that I have choices. I have the choice to fear what you think of me or not. I finally decided I had enough of living for you and decided to take my power back through my vagina. Forever it has changed my life. Let go of that fear you have of others. They are only as powerful as you let them. Love your body. Love yourself ❤️Tranpa