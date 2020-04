Jake and Fanny te chantent « Hold on to me » à la guitare

View this post on Instagram

We are holed up in an old stone house in the French countryside. We’re working on music, cooking a lot, taking long walks in the fields to collect wildflowers and pet horses. The first couple weeks after our arrival in Paris were very difficult because of the crisis but also because we both got extremely sick. But now we’re completely recovered and feeling good. We are staying in complete isolation. We hope that you all are ok and staying safe. What are you doing to pass the time? Any good Netflix recs?