Toujours incarcérée en Russie, la basketteuse Brittney Griner va être jugée à compter du 1er juillet

Brittney Griner wore a hoodie that said "Abortion is healthcare" last season. 🗣

It's been 104 days since Brittney Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia. We will continue to pray for BG's swift and safe return home. 🙏💜🧡#WeAreBG #FreeBrittneyGriner pic.twitter.com/EtX0VN7UVW