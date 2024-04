Isabel Marant a ressorti ses baskets compensées si controversées, et des modeuses TikTok en sont fans

In 2011, Isabel Marant launched the Bekett Shoe, aka the wedge sneaker 👟 In 2021, they relaunched them and while I don’t remember them making a comeback I did dig back in my Keep Calm and Chiffon fashion blog archives to find these photos. Many places made similar versions and I found a pair on clearance at Charlotte Russe for $10 which was a major steal. If I remember correctly, in an ironic turn of events, they weren’t that comfortable—they were still a heel after all! Did you ever try this trend? #stylebyausten #wedgesneakers #2010fashion #fashionrewind #fashionbloggerstyle #isabelmarant #fashionthrowback