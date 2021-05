View this post on Instagram

?NATURAL LIP FILLERS – get SOFT, PLUMP, FULL, lips without needles or sucking on cups or objects ??As you may have noticed, I have VERY wrinkly lips and its cold AF in Toronto so now theyre super dry too. Wrinkly + Dry = worst combination ever!! SOOO.. THIS one trick is a great way to get plump lips that look like youve had fillers – theyll be extremely soft, wrinkles will be filled in, theyll have a natural pink color, and theyll be so plump ppl will think youve had them done? all you need is: ✅WASABI! – $4 for a tube at the grocery store or you can keep the leftovers from sushi dates ? ?take a tiny amount and rub it all over your lips ⏰leave on for NO MORE THAN 1 minute wipe off with a damp cloth or baby wipe ?moisturize IMMEDIATELY! I used my @farsalicare Rose Gold Elixir ✨- you can use whatever you prefer to moisturize your lips, the key is to make sure to moisturize! there you have ittttttt .. pillow soft lips! you can apply a lip color on top if youd like but i personally like how it looks with a plump natural pink color the plumpiness lasts a whole day for me – but everyone is different so results will vary from person to person. The wasabi does sting but it's less than your traditional lip plumper and the effects last longer ? ?don't forget to share this video with a friend who wants a lil plump job and help a sis outtttt and like this video ?? Disclaimer: As with any skin care regimen, always do a test patch first to see if your skin is allergic to any of the ingredients. Everyone's skin is different, so result can vary from person to person. I can not vouch for any substitute ingredients. This post is provided for information and educational purposes. It is not designed or intended to constitute medical advice. Please discontinue use if your skin does not react well to the regimen.