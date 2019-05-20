● RADIO MAD |
Urban Decay célèbre la communauté LGBT avec une collection toute en paillettes !

La communauté LGBT est à l'honneur dans la nouvelle collection Heavy Metal Glitter de Urban Decay ! Viens vite découvrir ces nouveautés pailletées.

urban decay heavy metal collection

Comme chaque année, peu de temps avant l’été, les plus grandes villes du monde organisent des Marches des Fiertés lors desquelles la communauté LGBT est à l’honneur.

Ce printemps, la marque Urban Decay a décidé de lui rendre hommage à son tour en lançant une collection ultra pailletée et pleine de couleurs !

Urban Decay fête les 50 ans des Émeutes de Stonewall

En réalité, c’est à l’occasion du 50ème anniversaire des Émeutes de Stonewall, l’une des premières manifestations du militantisme LGBT, que Urban Decay sort sa nouvelle collection Heavy Metal Glitter.

Par ailleurs, 25% des bénéfices de l’eye-liner Stonewall de cette collection seront reversés à la Fondation Stonewall, une association en soutien aux communautés LGBT.

Ce que la collection Heavy Metal Glitter comporte

La nouvelle collection de Urban Decay comportera 8 eye-liners colorés à paillettes, 6 gels pailletés pour visage et corps, 4 crayons pour les yeux et 4 gloss.

Tout est super coloré et pailleté, perso j’adore !

View this post on Instagram

@UDWende Repost: Something that we’ve always valued at Urban Decay is the power of self-expression and acceptance, which is why I’m so proud that our newest launch — The Heavy Metal Glitter Collection — is our way of celebrating World Pride. And what’s more, we’re standing behind our LGBTQ+ family in our exciting partnership with the @StonewallFoundation. To honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, 25% of the purchase price from our Stonewall Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner will benefit the Stonewall Community Foundation—an organization that strengthens the LGBTQ movement through grant-making and scholarship programs. See the full collection and get all of details on our partnership by clicking the link in bio. Together, we will #SparkleOutLoud ✨ . Availability: Launches in the US and Canada on May 21st and the Uk on May 16th #UrbanDecay #Makeup #Beauty #Repost

A post shared by Urban Decay Cosmetics (@urbandecaycosmetics) on

Les produits coûteront autour de 20$. Pour l’instant, seules les dates pour les États-Unis et le Royaume-Uni sont annoncées, mais je te tiendrai au courant quand j’aurai plus d’informations pour la France !

Tu penses quoi de cette collection, toi ?

Lucie Niekrasz

Lucie Niekrasz

Lucie est la rédactrice beauté de madmoiZelle (quand elle n'est pas trop occupée à chanter des chansons des années 2000 ou à manger des crêpes).

Commentaires
