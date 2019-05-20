Comme chaque année, peu de temps avant l’été, les plus grandes villes du monde organisent des Marches des Fiertés lors desquelles la communauté LGBT est à l’honneur.
Ce printemps, la marque Urban Decay a décidé de lui rendre hommage à son tour en lançant une collection ultra pailletée et pleine de couleurs !
Urban Decay fête les 50 ans des Émeutes de Stonewall
We believe in celebrating your true self and loving whomever the f**k you want. This year for World Pride: Together, we will Sparkle Out Loud with our new Heavy Metal Glitter Collection launching globally June 2019. Click the link in our bio to see the full collection. #SparkleOutLoud ✨#UrbanDecay . Urban Decay is donating 25% of the purchase price from our Stonewall Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner to benefit the @stonewallfoundation! More to come on that soon ?
En réalité, c’est à l’occasion du 50ème anniversaire des Émeutes de Stonewall, l’une des premières manifestations du militantisme LGBT, que Urban Decay sort sa nouvelle collection Heavy Metal Glitter.
Par ailleurs, 25% des bénéfices de l’eye-liner Stonewall de cette collection seront reversés à la Fondation Stonewall, une association en soutien aux communautés LGBT.
Ce que la collection Heavy Metal Glitter comporte
La nouvelle collection de Urban Decay comportera 8 eye-liners colorés à paillettes, 6 gels pailletés pour visage et corps, 4 crayons pour les yeux et 4 gloss.
Tout est super coloré et pailleté, perso j’adore !
Les produits coûteront autour de 20$. Pour l’instant, seules les dates pour les États-Unis et le Royaume-Uni sont annoncées, mais je te tiendrai au courant quand j’aurai plus d’informations pour la France !
Tu penses quoi de cette collection, toi ?
