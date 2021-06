View this post on Instagram

??? NEW !!!!? #StayNAKED #Collection by #UrbanDecay includes: 1. #Foundation A liquid foundation in 50!!!! Shades $39 each . 2. Correcting #Concealer In 25 shades $29 each demi-matte full coverage that lasts up to 24 hours features 9 shade intensities, 3 mastertones, and 5 undertones 3. Pro Customizer #ColorCorrecting Fluid full coverage formula has a real-skin matte finish in 2 shades $29 each: Pure White Pure Red 4. Vice Lip Chemistry Lasting Glassy Tint in 12 shades: nudes, pinks, coral, red… $22 each A high-gloss, lightweight lip tint that reacts to your pH and creates a custom shade unique to your tone. 5. Build + Blend Sponge $18 A super-soft sponge with a silicone center that ensures smooth makeup application without soaking up excess product. . . Will be available ➡️ JULY 19TH online @urbandecaycosmetics JULY 21ST #Ulta JULY 29TH #Sephora #Macys #Nordstrom #Belk Starting AUGUST 1ST in all stores Canada & UK JULY 18TH All International AUGUST . . This is so exciting!!! ?????????? What are your thoughts? XO #Trendmood #urbandecaycosmetics THANK U for this gorgeous update: @andrea_michelle07 @makeupworld_inspiration @missxjoanne ? . . #motd #makeupoftheday #mua #ilovemakeup #makeup #makeupaddict #makeuplover #makeupblogger #makeuponpoint #onpoint #makeuplook #makeuplove #makeuptalk #makeuptutorial #makeuplover #makeupaddict