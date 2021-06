Les trouvailles d’Internet pour bien commencer la semaine #413

View this post on Instagram

Welcome to LAX! Join us on the flight deck of our @boeing 777 for a night landing at one of the busiest airports in the world. Enjoy this #flightlapse and the breathtaking views from the cockpit. #flying #aviation #travel #pilot #flightlapse #timelapse #pilotlife #b777 #cockpit #landing #lax #losangeles #runway #workabovetheclouds