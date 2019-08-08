Les ongles sirène, LA manucure qu’il te faut cet été

Chaque été a droit à son lot de tendances en nail art. Bien évidemment, 2019 n’allait pas y échapper et la mode dont je vais te parler en est la preuve. Je te présente… les ongles sirènes !
La tendance des ongles sirène fait des ravages sur Instagram
Comme bien souvent, c’est sur Instagram que les tendances beauté commencent. Et comme le maquillage à inspiration sirène n’est jamais loin, je ne suis pas très surprise qu’il arrive jusque sur nos ongles !
Tu vas voir, il y en a pour tous les goûts. Par contre, si tu n’es pas qualifiée en manucure, je te conseille d’aller chez un ou une professionnelle pour lui demander de le faire pour toi parce que ça a l’air plutôt technique !
Je vais commencer avec les plus « simples », et après je te montrerai ceux qui envoient vraiment du lourd.
Ceux-ci sont plutôt cute avec leur effet coquillage, mais je me demande comment ils ont été réalisés !
En version rose, c’est super joli aussi ! Je pense que les traits blancs peuvent être tracés assez facilement avec un cure-dents.
Sur des ongles plus longs, c’est assez stylé je trouve.
Ces écailles sont trop jolies ! Franchement ça rend super bien.
Des ongles sirène du TURFU
Prépare-toi pour un tout autre niveau d’ongles sirène. Là, ça déconne pas. J’imagine trop ce type d’ongles portés avec une robe en crochet par dessus un maillot de bain turquoise et des cheveux ondulés par le sel de la mer…
Regarde-moi ça, c’est si délicat !
Imagine un peu le temps que ça doit prendre de coller toutes ces petites perles…
Je finis avec le plus chargé pour la fin :
Voilà, maintenant j’ai envie de dépenser tout mon argent dans un salon de nail art. Bravo moi-même. Si c’est aussi ton cas… désolée.
Et si les sirènes c’est pas ton truc, pourquoi ne pas essayer… LES ONGLES REQUIN !
Allez, bon été à toi !
