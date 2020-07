Les taches de rousseur arc-en-ciel, une idée surprenante qui met de bonne humeur !

View this post on Instagram

𝙻𝙾𝚄𝙳 . . . I've been dying to do a freckled look and couldn't be any happier with how this idea came to life! 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 in @risemagazineop Makeup by me of course 💁🏻‍♀️ Photos by my amazingly talented friend @dominiquerichard.co Styled by @taylorarceneauxx Modeled by @morganbirdwell . . . #MUA #NOLA #NOLAMUA #NOLAMakeup #NOLAMakeupArtist #NewOrleans #MakeupArtist #NewOrleansMakeup #NewOrleansMakeupArtist #Photography #Lifestyle #Fashion #Model #Editorial #EditorialMakeup #Artist #Art #Photoshoot #Creatives #NOLACreatives #FT45 #FiftyTwo45 #Freckles #FreckleMakeup #RainbowFreckles #RainbowBrows #RainbowEyebrows #RiseMagazine