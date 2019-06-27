● RADIO MAD |

Les plus beaux rainbow makeups de la Pride 2019

Le mois de la Pride est l'occasion de se lâcher sur les couleurs en maquillage pour beaucoup de personnes. C'est pourquoi aujourd'hui Lucie t'a sélectionné les looks arc-en-ciel les plus stylés !

maquillage rainbow pride

En ce mois de Pride, je ne cesse chaque jour d’être impressionnée par le talent et la créativité de certaines personnes. Le rainbow fuse sur Instagram, alors j’ai décidé de te présenter les looks que j’ai préférés !

Qui sait, ça te donnera peut-être de l’inspiration pour te maquiller si tu comptes toi-même aller à la Pride de Paris ce week-end !

Les plus beaux rainbow makeups de la Pride

Des maquillages portables au quotidien

Je commence avec celui que j’ai trouvé le plus récemment et qui a été partagé par le compte Instagram de Sephora. Tellement bg !

Une version un peu plus pastel mais super chouette aussi !

J’aime bien le côté asymétrique de celui-ci, et les couleurs sont tellement vibrantes !

Celui-là c’est celui que j’aimerais reproduire samedi 29 juin pour la Pride de Paris ! J’ai plus qu’à me trouver des faux-cils pour finir le look !

Allez, un petit dernier ultra glowy !

Des maquillages artistiques

Bon là je te préviens c’est un tout autre level. Les gens sont littéralement des ARTISTES.

Ya un côté petit poney sur celui-ci, tu trouves pas ?

C’EST SI BEAU. J’aimerais tellement être capable de faire ça sérieux.

Jawhara (qui a fait une vidéo avec Manu récemment) a aussi fait sa version du maquillage arc-en-ciel. Et c’est splendide !

Je finis avec un maquillage artistique où le rainbow est subtil, mais c’était tellement stylé que je ne pouvais pas ne pas l’inclure dans cette sélection !

Des nail arts arc-en-ciel pour la Pride

Je rajoute ici quelques manucures arc-en-ciel très jolies !

Même si c’est sur un ongle seulement, je trouve que ça passe bien ! Et le vernis blanc sur les autres ongles le fait bien ressortir.

Et voilà ! J’espère que tu as apprécié te prendre des tonnes de couleurs dans la face !

À lire aussi : Les collections beauté qui soutiennent des associations LGBT

