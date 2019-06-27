Les plus beaux rainbow makeups de la Pride 2019

View this post on Instagram

🎨 R A I N B O W O M B R É 🎨 ……………………………………………….. Hey everyone!! I’m finally back with a brand new look for y’all 🙌🏽 I know I was gone for a while this week but I have so much more planned for this coming week! I really hope you like this look and I’ll be back tomorrow with a new post! …………………………………………………………….. INSPO: my faves @jamescharles and @keilidhmua 🖤 ………………………………………………………………. @covergirl Matte Made Foundation ( M10) @maccosmetics Studio Fix Powder and Pro Longwear Concealer @anastasiabeverlyhills Dark Brown Dipbrow @juviasplace Zulu Palette @starcrushedminerals Anarchy, Wicked, and King Triton Pressed Shadows @glitterglam3ly Le Fleur Glitter Palette @crvstallashes Charmed Lashes ______________________________________