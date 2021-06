View this post on Instagram

The shimmer don’t stop! #FAIRYBOMB Shimmer Powder is available now at fentybeauty.com to glow on your face and body! ✨✨✨ Available online and in stores starting December 6 at @sephora, @harveynichols, @bootsuk, and #SephorainJCP. . . . . #fentybeauty #motd #makeup #makeuplooks #makeupaddicts #makeuplovers #instamakeup #cosmetics #makeupchallenge #makeupoftheday #beauty #glam #makeupjunkie #glow