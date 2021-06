View this post on Instagram

@badgalriri loves a good brow and we know y’all been waiting on this‼️ On August 23rd we’re dropping 14 shades of #BROWMVP in a waterproof and smudge-resistant formula. An Ultra Fine Brow Pencil with a retractable tip on one side, and a Styler with a unique paddle brush on the other. Get ready to get true brow goals in an easy glide from strawberry blonde to ash brown and the deepest black! Get it at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, @bootsuk, and #SephorainJCP.