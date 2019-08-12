View this post on Instagram

Here’s a little reminder for you: Don’t forget how beautiful you are in real life too… Even without smooth skin, bigger eyes and slimmer face… You’re awesome! . Swipe for details and process video . #lettering #letteringdesign #letteringart #handlettering #letteringchallenge #letteringdaily #typism #typeyeah #typography #designinspiration #ipadlettering #thatlooksjut #letteringindeutschland