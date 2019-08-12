Salut les loutrons !
Ici Mélody, me revoilà pour une deuxième édition de mes coups de cœur « arty » sur Instagram.
Le but : te faire découvrir des comptes trop beaux et/ou inspirants, qui je l’espère, te donneront autant de papillons dans le ventre qu’à moi.
Tu es prête ? On y va !
Thatlooksjust, des lettrages colorés sur Instagram
Les letterings de Thatlooksjust me font sérieusement de l’œil depuis quelques mois. C’est vivant, coloré, c’est doux et bienveillant… Je ne m’en lasse pas !
J’aime beaucoup le fait que cette artiste partage les vidéos de son processus créatif : de l’esquisse à la création finale.
Ça me permet de mieux comprendre comment elle fait, et de progresser de mon côté sur mes propres lettrages.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s a little reminder for you: Don’t forget how beautiful you are in real life too… Even without smooth skin, bigger eyes and slimmer face… You’re awesome! . Swipe for details and process video . #lettering #letteringdesign #letteringart #handlettering #letteringchallenge #letteringdaily #typism #typeyeah #typography #designinspiration #ipadlettering #thatlooksjut #letteringindeutschland
View this post on Instagram
Who doesn’t love saturdays? Luckily, I don’t have to work and can spend my time with lettering, Jaimie Oliver on tv and creative ideas in my mind… Enjoy your weekend! . Swipe for original sketch and #processvideo . @stefankunz #halfbakedsketches #createdtoday #typeyeah #letteringdaily #artoftype #thedailytype #lettering #letteringdesign #letteringart #handlettering #typism #typegang #typematters #procreatelettering #ipadlettering #thatlooksjut
Sara Wilson, des peintures fantomatiques sur Instagram
Personnellement, la peinture c’est quitte ou double… Soit j’adore, soit je reste de marbre en mode : MEH.
Là, j’ai un gros coup de cœur pour l’univers de Sara Wilson, et en particulier sa série fantomatique que je te montre ici.
La façon dont elle travaille la matière du drap : les plis, la lumière et surtout la transparence pour laisser entrevoir le corps de la femme en-dessous…
Je n’en peux plus de beauté.
View this post on Instagram
"My eyes are up here" oil on wood 5×7 inches ? This spooky little ghost is finished! Find her in Vancouver at the 6th annual Boobies & Weiners art show at Arts Factory, Jan 25th & 26th. . . #oils #oilpainting #oilonwood #figurativeart #figurepainting #contemporaryfigurative #contemporarypainting #womeninart #womenpaintingwomen #ghost #spooky #ghostgirl #spookyart #art #myart #instaart #yvrart #boobiesandwieners #artsubmission #sheetghost #halloween #costume #haunted
View this post on Instagram
Completed this lovely draped lady today! . Model: @paleillusionsart ? . . #oils #oilpainting #oilonwood #pigment #oilpaint #figurepainting #paintedfigure #contemporaryfigurepainting #contemporaryart #fabric #painteddrapery #draped #figurativeart #figurative #leaves #houseplants #plantart #haunted #hauntedart #ghosts #ghoststories
Susann Hoffmann, cuteness overload sur Instagram
MOUMOUMOUH ! C’est le cri attendri qui me traverse l’esprit à chaque fois que je vois une illustration de Susann Hoffmann.
La plupart du temps, elle met en scène des petits animaux colorés et mignons qui font fondre mon cœur.
Mais ce que j’aime par-dessus tout, ce sont les illustrations qu’elle réalise directement dans ses carnets, à l’aide de quelques POSCA.
View this post on Instagram
(ADVERTISING because of sponsored products) . What's that?! A sketch?! YES I actually did a sketch for once. This one looks like he's on a really hip yoga retreat, doesn't he? ? I was thinking of turning this into a "Draw This In Your Style" (and actually redraw it myself in my usual digital technique?) – what do you think about this? I'd make a separate post then. . I felt like a kid doing a paint by numbers this time because of the very detailed sketch. Guess it's safe to say I'm definitely not a messy painter. Do you think it looks too different from my other stuff? ? . The cool people from @artezaofficial sent me a huge package a few weeks ago, containing 60(!) tubes of Gouache, 2 huge Mixed Media paper pads, a set of miniature brushes and some paint markers. . Surprisingly, I wasn't really happy with the paint markers because I expected something else. They feel more like felt markers and smell pretty intense and they bleed right through the paper … I only tried a few of the colours and wasn't really motivated to try them out more. ? They are nontoxic though and could be really great for kids, they just aren't for me. Everything else was really, really nice to work with though! The gouache had a nice feel to it, worked perfectly on the paper and the brushes were a dream too! The only thing I noticed was that the colour printed on the tube doesn't really match the colour inside?, so I'd highly recommend making swatches like I did (swipe to see a few more process shots and my swatches). . For anyone who's on a budget or just wants to try out Gouache, I think they're a cool brand to check out! I was definitely sceptical because of their low prices but you get quite a lot for your money I'd say! . . . . . #gouache #illustration #timelapse #hyperlapse #wip #workinprogress #makingof #illustrator #illustrated #illustrationartists #kidlitart #doodle #best_of_illustration #brush #paint #painting #summer #tiger #yoga #yogaretreat #tropical #cute #cuteanimals #children_illustration #arteza #artezagouache #draw #drawing #sponsoredproducts
View this post on Instagram
[Werbung | unbezahlt]* . The whole weird spread. ? . TOOLS: Posca markers on Hahnemühle “Nostalgie“ sketchbook . *some German Instagramers are being sued because they tagged brands in their posts or showed products without marking these posts as advertising. So even though I am in no way sponsored by anyone and am not being paid for these posts I now have to mark them all as advertising because I either mention the brand in the caption or comments or because you can read the brand's name in the picture ("product placement"). So to not pay a lot of money because I want to tell you what I personally like to work with, I have to put this disclaimer in nearly all my posts :( . . . . #sketchbook #skizzenbuch #sketch #draw #drawing #sketchdaily #illustrator #illustrated #instaillustration #illustrationgram #illustrateyourworld #illustrationartists #artistsoninstagram #illustree #picame #graphicart #graphicdesign #itsnicethat #designarf #thedesigntip #designspiration #kidlitart #weird #animals #posca #markers #illustratorshamburg #doodle #illustration @posca.de @poscaoficial @picame
DemonDance, des tatouages goth dans ton Instagram
Si toi aussi tu as eu un jour des Vans motif damier et un bracelet éponge avec un cœur brisé dessus, c’est probablement que tu as (comme moi) une âme émo qui sommeille au fond de toi.
Je dois t’avouer que la mienne n’a pas mis longtemps à se réveiller quand j’ai découvert le travail de Demon Dance ; j’ai tout de suite eu envie de traverser la manche pour aller me faire tatouer un de ses motifs.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you Pearl ? I have so many tattoos from the last few weeks still to upload, and lots of new flash on the way too ❤️ [email protected] for booking info ? #blackworkers #blackworkerssubmission #darkartists #blxckink #tattooflash #blacktraditional #contemporarytattooing #minimalisttattoo #ignorantstyletattoo #wheretheytatt #btattooing #tttism #uktta #taot #demondance #uktattoo #leedstattoo #onlyblackart #flashworkers #blacktattooart #flashaddicted #iblackwork #хоумтату #blkttt #ignorantland #homemadetatts #qttr #sadtattoo
Kath_rinrin, broderie ultra-réaliste sur Instagram
Il y a quelques mois, je me suis essayée à la broderie. Après une heure de labeur pour écrire un mot de 4 lettres, j’ai compris que je ne deviendrais jamais brodeuse de compétition : c’est trop dur !
Autant te dire que quand j’ai découvert le travail de Kath_Rinrin, j’étais sur les fesses : je n’aurais jamais pensé que l’on puisse faire de telles merveilles avec un fil et une aiguille.
En superposant les fils de couleurs, elle arrive à réaliser des broderies hyper réalistes, jouant avec les ombres, les lumières, les volumes… J’adore !
Cy, artiste incroyable sur Instagram
Cyrielle a été graphiste illustratrice pour madmoiZelle de 2013 à 2016, et m’a donné sacrément chaud avec sa série Les Dessins de Cy(prine).
Elle a depuis sorti deux BD : Le sexe de la vraie vie, tome 1 & 2, et une troisième (d’un tout autre genre) se prépare pour 2020 !
J’aime vraiment beaucoup le travail de Cy en général, mais je suis particulièrement fan de ses portraits, ainsi que des illustrations où elle joue avec la couleur et les lumières.
Je ne sais pas comment elle arrive à avoir ce rendu incroyable, mais ça me laisse sans voix à chaque fois.
C’est déjà fini ! Dis-moi en commentaire quel compte tu as préféré et n’hésite pas à me partager les artistes que tu suis sur Instagram.