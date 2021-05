View this post on Instagram

Happy International Women's Day sistas!!!! Feeling honoured to be the daughter of a fierce -af femme-warrior who taught me from day dot to fight the good fight with and along-side other wonderful women who understand that together we can achieve greater heights, spread love further, create a culture of inclusiveness and push for a more loving, peaceful, equal world. I LOVE YOU MUM! I love ALL my sisters and all of our femme-allies ✌️?