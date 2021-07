View this post on Instagram

Excited to have my photo and styling in an Elle online article about 5 jewelry trends in 2019 ✨ Category … Messy Layered Necklaces … yep that’s me ??‍♀️ I love to mix modern pieces with antique for a personal look ✨ tap for jewelry credits to see where I sourced these amazing jewels in my look ✨ Happy Friyay ✨ #jasmynteastyle #jasmyntea #messylayerednecklaces #jewelrytrend #layerednecklaces #jewelryAF #howtostylenecklaces