Les collections beauté qui soutiennent des associations LGBT

View this post on Instagram

Get ready to #MakeLifeColorful! The #PRIDE Live in Color Collection is HERE! ❤️????? Community. Artistry. Self-Expression. We created this collection to celebrate all the bold, brave LGBTQ+ babes & allies who inspire all of us to let our true colors shine. Now available globally on Morphe.com & in Morphe retail stores! ? 100% of net proceeds from this collection will be donated to @TrevorProject during our pride celebration to help fund 24/7 suicide prevention & crisis intervention services for LGBTQ+ youth. ?️‍?