Les looks de tapis rouge, les défilés de mode, les couvertures de magazine… Ce glamour peut en faire rêver plus d’un•e. Selon Revelist, l’acteur Tom Lenk, lui, y voit une source intarissable de parodies !
Sur son compte Instagram, le comédien américain reprend ces styles en inventant une réplique parfois troublante de réalisme avec les fournitures du quotidien (nappe, rideau, papier, sacs de course).
Fan de DIY ou de mode, prépare-toi à beaucoup rire face à ce personnage complètement barré et son « LewkBewk » !
Adopte le look Emma Roberts en Swiffer
And we are LIIIIIVE for the #Oscars on the #ERedCarpet, adjacent. AKA my HAUS. Special thanks to @emmaroberts for this hawt, hawt #LenkLewkForLess with black duct tape, pipe cleaners, silver Mylar balloon, cumberbund a @swiffer skirt (left over from a previous LEWK)a frozen food tray KLUTCH! #emmaroberts I always prefer to be the Emma who's NOT nominated. Nominate LESS and win MOAR.
La version homemade des Oscars faite de ruban adhésif noir et de lingettes à balai Swiffer. L’accessoire au top : la pochette en bouffe surgelée. Clairement cet outfit rend la robe Armani vintage d’Emma Roberts obsolète, non ?
Angela Sarafyan et sa robe blanche minimaliste
Category iiiiiiiis: #sidethigh, #sidebooty, #sideboob, #SIDEBAWDEE, #sideeye, SIDE EVERTYTHING! SIDE ON THE SIDE. SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM. I'LL TAKE ONE OF EVERYTHING ON THE SIIIIIIDE. Get that @enews @angelasarafyan of #westworld #LenkLewkForLess with a pair of white tights: $FREE FROM MY HAUS. FASHUN IS ALWAYS SERVED ON THE SIDE AND AS THE MAIN DISH AT #LenkLewkForLess. #modestypouch DRESSing on the SIDE PLEASE.
Angela Sarafyan de la série Westworld s’était fait remarquer par sa robe légèrement inexistante à l’évènement Vanity Fair et L’Oreal. Mais Tom Lenk ne s’est pas laissé démonté par cette « side boob dress ». Une paire de collants blancs et hop, le tour est joué.
Le glamour de Diane Kruger fait-maison
Deux pashmina Amazon, un tee-shirt, un élastique et BOUM, la réplique d’une robe d’Alexandre Vauthier et une Diane Kruger au top du glamour.
Loin des Oscars, mais toujours au top de la mode
Mais l’acteur ne se contente pas de reproduire des looks de tapis rouge, il passe au crible énormément d’autres contenus mode (défilés, édito…) et certaines réalisations sont encore plus créatives que les originales.
Get that @thombrowneny low price #HIFASHUN #LenkLewkForLess with a bunch of @postit notes (like $20ish total on @Amazon), tissue paper ($5ish at @target) lip stick on my eyes, baking flour on my FAYCE, and 2 clip in weaves. Celebrate @projectrunway and @nyfw ALL DAY EVERY DAY! Photo cred: @williamcallan
La silhouette Thom Browne revisitée à base de post-it, de papier de soie pour la jupe, de rouge à lèvres, et un petit coup de farine en teinte 001 Francine !
Get that @nickjonas @flauntmagazine #LenkLewkForLess by lifting up your shirt and AGGRESSIVELY SUCKING IT IN. Which is what I also do to all types of FLAN 🍮. It's an honor to be #FlanMag's first cover model. It's the foremost magazine celebrating the diverse family of sweet and savory Flan Foods including custard, quiche, and various open and/or rimmed tarts. "Quiche Lorraine is one of my favorite Flans and also one of my favorite @theb52sofficial Songs. And who doesn't love Spanish style Flan featured in Tex-Mex cuisine with a candle in it for your birthday?" And for me – being a boss, a brand, and a businessman means getting the pose. And you can't get THE POSE when you can't breathe THRU YOUR NOSE. LEWK how easily I'm breathing through two clear nostrils in this very NATCHUHRUHL POSE. I use a combination of homeopathic and prescription remedies to stay on top of my chronic sinus problems so that I can focus on my PASHUN for HAUSHOLD HI FASHUN. I enjoy #FlanMag and sensibly portioned Flan Foods alone and with friends! BTW I totes had no idea this cover was from 2014 but @looking4now just posted it via @justjared and I couldn't help myself! I can't help myself when it comes to Flan and Nick Jonas! Is there a buffet that serves BOTH?! 🤤True story: I was at Pittsburgh Pride when Nick stepped in for a performer who dropped out at the last minute and HE KNOWS HOW TO PERFORM LIVE OKRRRRR?! 😋Thanks Nick for saving Gay Pride!
Il parodie aussi la couverture du Flaunt Magazine avec le chanteur Nick Jonas, cette fois en mode Flan magazine.
Il explique en légende qu’il a surtout rentré son ventre en puissance, et qu’il est très fier de faire la première couverture de Flan, le magazine qui célèbre les différentes saveurs de flans.
Je suis actuellement en train de rire à beaucoup trop de décibels.
EYE got my EYE on U @lenadunham. Category iiiiis: H-EYE FASHUN!!!! Get the KOMEDY KWEEN Lena LEWK for less with your eyeball and a Little mermaid DAWL I used on my MadMax fury road Halloween costume from last year (FASHUN is cyclical so save that shit): $FREE. #Prang Water color on my face cuz I didn't have the right shade of eye shadow: $FREE from my craft bin. Tiny wig I made for Lena out of some ratty old extensions I found in the wig box (human hair): $FREE. SEE what you can DO with LESS. The #LenkLewkForLess #PROTIP: use spirit gum to easily GLEW @disney/@barbie DAWL arms to your FAYCE.
Je termine avec cette robe de Lena Dunham. Je pense que ça se passe d’explication… JE T’AIME TOMMY.
Je te conseille de le suivre sur son compte Instagram qui est une mine d’or et qui, je pense, fera désormais partie intégrante de ma routine bonne humeur du matin ! Et toi ?
