C'est chaud
CinémadZ Paris Going To Brazil exceptionnel demain avec Alison Wheeler et l'équipe du film ! (4,90€)
Le sonar
Précédent - Suivant
17 : 14Le set de LEGO qui va donner des rêves d’étoi…
17 : 26Brad Pitt sur Netflix, c’est bientôt dans War…
15 : 51Un acteur trolle le monde de la mode en recréant de…
11 : 44Alien : Covenant a une nouvelle bande-annonce !
17 : 25Ed Sheeran a du flow et il le prouve dans son nouve…
15 : 14Bright, et si vous cohabitiez avec des créatures fa…
11 : 08Après les princesses, place aux méchants de Disney,…
10 : 59Ed Sheeran reprend Shape of You avec Jimmy Fallon e…
15 : 27Donald Trump, la version poupée Troll qui fera rire…
11 : 02Beyoncé enceinte inspire cette maquilleuse (et c’es…
11 : 12Clara nous parle de son Cher Corps qu’elle ai…
09 : 45Gabrielle Chanel, alias Coco, remise au cœur de la …
17 : 34Get Ready With Fannyfique, pour une contre-soirée C…
16 : 14Découvrez Self-ish, une scène ouverte pour femmes e…
15 : 29Snipperclips, le mignon jeu en duo sur la Nintendo …

Un acteur trolle le monde de la mode en recréant des looks avec ce qu’il trouve chez lui

par Elise S. 5 Commentaires

Un acteur américain recrée les looks glamour des stars et de la mode dans des photos parodiques avant/après hilarantes et 100% système D.

— L’image illustrant l’article appartient à @tommylenk

Les looks de tapis rouge, les défilés de mode, les couvertures de magazine… Ce glamour peut en faire rêver plus d’un•e. Selon Revelist, l’acteur Tom Lenk, lui, y voit une source intarissable de parodies !

Sur son compte Instagram, le comédien américain reprend ces styles en inventant une réplique parfois troublante de réalisme avec les fournitures du quotidien (nappe, rideau, papier, sacs de course).

Fan de DIY ou de mode, prépare-toi à beaucoup rire face à ce personnage complètement barré et son « LewkBewk » !

Adopte le look Emma Roberts en Swiffer

La version homemade des Oscars faite de ruban adhésif noir et de lingettes à balai Swiffer. L’accessoire au top : la pochette en bouffe surgelée. Clairement cet outfit rend la robe Armani vintage d’Emma Roberts obsolète, non ?

Angela Sarafyan et sa robe blanche minimaliste

Angela Sarafyan de la série Westworld s’était fait remarquer par sa robe légèrement inexistante à l’évènement Vanity Fair et L’Oreal. Mais Tom Lenk ne s’est pas laissé démonté par cette « side boob dress ». Une paire de collants blancs et hop, le tour est joué.

Le glamour de Diane Kruger fait-maison

Deux pashmina Amazon, un tee-shirt, un élastique et BOUM, la réplique d’une robe d’Alexandre Vauthier et une Diane Kruger au top du glamour.

À lire aussi : Des photos de célébrités magnifiquement parodiées par Celeste Barber

Loin des Oscars, mais toujours au top de la mode

Mais l’acteur ne se contente pas de reproduire des looks de tapis rouge, il passe au crible énormément d’autres contenus mode (défilés, édito…) et certaines réalisations sont encore plus créatives que les originales.

La silhouette Thom Browne revisitée à base de post-it, de papier de soie pour la jupe, de rouge à lèvres, et un petit coup de farine en teinte 001 Francine !

Get that @nickjonas @flauntmagazine #LenkLewkForLess by lifting up your shirt and AGGRESSIVELY SUCKING IT IN. Which is what I also do to all types of FLAN 🍮. It's an honor to be #FlanMag's first cover model. It's the foremost magazine celebrating the diverse family of sweet and savory Flan Foods including custard, quiche, and various open and/or rimmed tarts. "Quiche Lorraine is one of my favorite Flans and also one of my favorite @theb52sofficial Songs. And who doesn't love Spanish style Flan featured in Tex-Mex cuisine with a candle in it for your birthday?" And for me – being a boss, a brand, and a businessman means getting the pose. And you can't get THE POSE when you can't breathe THRU YOUR NOSE. LEWK how easily I'm breathing through two clear nostrils in this very NATCHUHRUHL POSE. I use a combination of homeopathic and prescription remedies to stay on top of my chronic sinus problems so that I can focus on my PASHUN for HAUSHOLD HI FASHUN. I enjoy #FlanMag and sensibly portioned Flan Foods alone and with friends! BTW I totes had no idea this cover was from 2014 but @looking4now just posted it via @justjared and I couldn't help myself! I can't help myself when it comes to Flan and Nick Jonas! Is there a buffet that serves BOTH?! 🤤True story: I was at Pittsburgh Pride when Nick stepped in for a performer who dropped out at the last minute and HE KNOWS HOW TO PERFORM LIVE OKRRRRR?! 😋Thanks Nick for saving Gay Pride!

A post shared by Tom Lenk (@tommylenk) on

Il parodie aussi la couverture du Flaunt Magazine avec le chanteur Nick Jonas, cette fois en mode Flan magazine.

Il explique en légende qu’il a surtout rentré son ventre en puissance, et qu’il est très fier de faire la première couverture de Flan, le magazine qui célèbre les différentes saveurs de flans.

Je suis actuellement en train de rire à beaucoup trop de décibels.

Je termine avec cette robe de Lena Dunham. Je pense que ça se passe d’explication… JE T’AIME TOMMY.

Je te conseille de le suivre sur son compte Instagram qui est une mine d’or et qui, je pense, fera désormais partie intégrante de ma routine bonne humeur du matin ! Et toi ?

À lire aussi : Get Ready With Fannyfique, pour une contre-soirée César/Oscars 2017 tout en glamour

Cet article t'a plu ? Tu aimes madmoiZelle.com ?
Tu peux désormais nous soutenir financièrement en nous donnant des sous !
Tous les articles Magazine Mode
Les autres papiers parlant de DIY , Get the Look , Parodie
Elise S. Tous ses articles

Grande fan de textiles arrivée en août 2016 dans la team mode-beauté, Elise partage sur madmoiZelle tout ce qui la transcende : la couleur, les motifs, les chaussettes, Wham!, la « petite » création... et parfois tout ça en même temps. Ne t’inquiète pas, cela dit : elle ne te forcera jamais à porter des épaulettes. Ni des faux cils. Pas de menaces.

Viens apporter ta pierre aux 5 commentaires !

Voici le dernier commentaire en date :

  • Elise S.
    Elise S., Le 1 mars 2017 à 17h40

    je suis trop contente que ça vous fasse autant rire que moi :happy:

Lire l'intégralité des 5 commentaires

(attention, tu dois être connectée pour participer — tu peux nous rejoindre ici !)